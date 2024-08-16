AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,840,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.40. 844,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,846. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.