AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGEE stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. 11,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,443. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

