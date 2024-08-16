AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,796,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,009,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

