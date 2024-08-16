AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,821 shares of company stock worth $3,782,173. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,567. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

