AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,831,000. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,649,000 after purchasing an additional 729,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,341. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

