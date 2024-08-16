AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $77,996,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $49.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $626.69. 9,512,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,286. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $770.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

