AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,857. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

