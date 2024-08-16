AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Onsemi Trading Up 6.8 %

ON stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.88. 8,328,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

