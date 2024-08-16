AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 96,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $20.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

