AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 639 Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSTY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 518,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

