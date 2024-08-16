AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,685,000 after acquiring an additional 406,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

