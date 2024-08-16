AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BYD shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 930,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

