AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,316,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,832,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,208,000 after buying an additional 398,350 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.38.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,815 shares of company stock worth $17,319,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $284.40. The company had a trading volume of 418,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $215.37 and a 1 year high of $290.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

