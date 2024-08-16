AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,975 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 20,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,214. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on First Merchants in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

