AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,796 Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MBSF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 354,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1098 dividend. This is a positive change from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

