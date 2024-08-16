AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 329 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 50.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 41.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $140.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

