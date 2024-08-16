Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
