AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 169.1% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 76.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 153,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 256,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,561. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

