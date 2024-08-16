Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $5.67 on Thursday, hitting $266.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,343. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day moving average is $273.69. The company has a market capitalization of $486.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

