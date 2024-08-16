Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Director Sells $29,500.00 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy O. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Allbirds stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.76.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
