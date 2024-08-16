Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Director Sells $29,500.00 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy O. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allbirds Price Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allbirds

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.