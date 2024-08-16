Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,220,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671,631. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

