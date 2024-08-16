Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $88.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.54, but opened at $82.05. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 5,752,423 shares.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.