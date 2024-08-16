Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.7 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

AQN stock opened at C$7.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.29. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$6.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

