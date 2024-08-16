Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,388,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 5,148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.1 days.
Alfa Price Performance
Alfa stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $0.81.
Alfa Company Profile
