Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,388,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 5,148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.1 days.

Alfa Price Performance

Alfa stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

