Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after buying an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.22.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.07. 762,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

