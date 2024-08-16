Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.00

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.10).
Albion Development VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.45. The company has a market cap of £116.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4,325.00 and a beta of 0.04.
About Albion Development VCT
Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.
