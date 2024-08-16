Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 1.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $77.49 and last traded at $78.02. Approximately 993,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,117,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 239.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.