Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.28.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,452,376 over the last three months. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

