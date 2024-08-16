AirBoss of America Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.55.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 1.9 %

BOS stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.45. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.31.

Insider Transactions at AirBoss of America

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.69%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

