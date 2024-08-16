Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,147,630.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$1,147,630.00.
Dominique Girard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$1,034,000.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
TSE AEM opened at C$107.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.93. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$108.21. The company has a market cap of C$53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.
Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
