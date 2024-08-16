AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AGNC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 652,799 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

