AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.83. 234,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,695. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.25 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

