AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AerCap were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. 807,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,675. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

