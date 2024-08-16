Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $138.12 and last traded at $138.93. Approximately 11,965,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 63,297,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average of $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 218.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.