Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,889,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,189 shares.The stock last traded at $21.94 and had previously closed at $21.31.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Adient Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Adient by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 208,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

