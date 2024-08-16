Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of AGRO opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 561,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 546,465 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Adecoagro by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,292,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

