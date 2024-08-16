Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Posts Earnings Results

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 2,554.98% and a negative net margin of 10,246.33%.

Aclarion Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ACON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 143,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,106. Aclarion has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aclarion in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

