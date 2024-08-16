Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

ACHV stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,214. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,149,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

