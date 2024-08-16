Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

