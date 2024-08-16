Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Acacia Research Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of ACTG opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a quick ratio of 21.02. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of Acacia Research
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Acacia Research by 74.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acacia Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.
