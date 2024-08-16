Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $561,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,750 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 278,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,486. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $37.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -205.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

