Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 246 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $663.22. 3,205,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.