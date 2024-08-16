Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $947,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $154.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

