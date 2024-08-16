Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 6.3 %

TSLA stock traded up $12.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.14. 89,681,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,385,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.80. The stock has a market cap of $682.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

