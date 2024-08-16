Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Absci Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Absci stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Absci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Insider Activity at Absci

In related news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

