abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.88

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 479883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,368,000 after acquiring an additional 449,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 746,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 710,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

