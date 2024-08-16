Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IAF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,538. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
