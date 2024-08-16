Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IAF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,538. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 267.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,295 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 588,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,709,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 409,247 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.