ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Update

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

ABVX opened at $11.02 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

