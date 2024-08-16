ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $125,109.84 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,252,056 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

