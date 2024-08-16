60 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.77.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU remained flat at $652.14 during trading hours on Friday. 193,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,967. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.78. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

